Life Sciences sector in Telangana sees Rs 54,000 cr investments, 2 lakh jobs

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said the Life Sciences sector in the state has witnessed remarkable growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, attracting investments worth Rs 54,000 crore since December 2023.

The Minister, who chaired the sixth Board Meeting of the Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, in his capacity as Chairman, highlighted that over 2 lakh new jobs have been created in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical technology, and vaccine production, an official release said.

“Hyderabad now ranks among the world’s top seven life sciences clusters, and it is the only Indian city to achieve this distinction,” he said.

Telangana will soon unveil its Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy, he said, describing it as “a cutting-edge" policy framework designed to attract large-scale investments.

The state has set an ambitious target to scale its Life Sciences economy to USD 250 billion by 2030, aiming to make Telangana the "Life Sciences Capital of Asia".

The Minister further proposed preparing a feasibility report for establishing the Telangana School of Life Sciences.

Board members, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy, Laurus Labs ED & CEO Satyanarayana Chava, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar were among those who attended the meeting, the release added.