Lifestyle brand Nicobar opens maiden store in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Lifestyle brand Nicobar has opened its maiden outlet in Chandigarh, marking its foray into upper north India.

This expansion is part of Nicobar's strategy to open more outlets in non-metro or Tier II cities. It is already operating a store in Pune.

"Chandigarh's Nicobar outlet is the 20th in the country, marking our foray into the upper north India consisting of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K. We are upbeat over the customers' response as Nicobar not only suitably caters to lifestyle aesthetics but also gives them the sense of modernity without copying Western styles," said co-founders of Nicobar Raul R Rai and Simran Lal on Monday.

Sharing his thoughts on the reason for choosing Chandigarh as a destination for Nicobar, Raul said, "We did some research and felt that Nicobar caters to the lifestyle zeal of the Chandigarh market".

Nicobar -- a modern, mindful, design-led lifestyle brand rooted in the Indian way of life with a global aura and appeal -- was founded in 2016 by Simran Lal and Raul R Rai.

"Nicobar believes that gifts are more than just items exchanged on special occasions; they are a way to express love, preserve memories, and build connections with the people who matter most in our lives. Understanding the nuances of gifting, Nicobar offers complete gifting solutions both pre-curated and custom-made," Lal said.

With 20 stores across nine cities in India and a growing digital presence, Nicobar caters to contemporary Indian consumers seeking connection and authenticity in their lifestyle choices.