Lifestyle FY25 revenue up 5 pc to Rs 11,766 cr; profit rises 42 pc to Rs 415 cr

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Fashion retail store chain Lifestyle International's revenue from operations rose 4.9 per cent to Rs 11,766 crore in FY25 and its profit jumped 42.1 per cent to Rs 415 crore last fiscal, according to an RoC filing.

The company, owned by Dubai-based conglomerate Landmark Group, had posted a profit of Rs 292 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 11,215 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

The company operates chains of retail stores under the Lifestyle and Max Fashion brands, along with home furnishing store chain Home Centre.

Total income of Lifestyle International in FY25, which includes other income as well, was also up 5.7 per cent to Rs 12,031 crore, according to the financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Its 'Advertising promotional expenses' climbed 3.5 per cent to Rs 533 crore in FY25. The same was Rs 515 crore in FY24.

Rental paid by Lifestyle International in FY25 grew 8 per cent to Rs 343 crore.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 11,488 crore for the period under review.

"During the year...company opened 14 Lifestyle Department stores, closed 5 stores and the store count stood at 121 as of March 31, 2025," the company said in the latest RoC filing.

On the outlook, the company said the retail market is expected to grow during the current fiscal.

"To meet the growing demand, (the) company continues to invest in new stores and renovate its existing stores. Further...(the) company will invest substantially in technology upgradation to cater to the growing demand across geographies," it said. PTI KRH KRH SHW