Lifting of de-oiled rice bran export to particularly benefit east India: SEA

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) on Friday welcomed the government's move to lift the ban on de-oiled rice bran, saying it will benefit the rice milling and solvent extraction industry, particularly in eastern India, by opening export opportunities.

It will aid farmers and processors in securing better realisation for byproducts of rice bran. This will also boost rice bran processing, leading to higher production of rice bran oil, an import substitution, it said.

India was positioned as a reliable supplier in the international market.

"Once again, this will absolutely help boost India's agro-processing exports and strengthen the country's reputation as a reliable supplier to global feed markets," SEA Executive Director B V Mehta said in a statement.

Prior to the ban, India used to export 5-6 lakh tonnes of de-oiled rice bran, valued at Rs 1,000 crore per annum, mainly to Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries.

"We'll try our level best and be back to our business of Rs 1,000 crore annually," Mehta added. PTI LUX TRB