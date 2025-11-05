Lighthouse Canton secures $40 mn in funding led by Peak XV Partners

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Investment firm Lighthouse Canton has secured USD 40 million in its first-ever external funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity, the wealth and asset management service provider said.

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), an early investor in the company, also participated in the funding round.

"Global investment institution, Lighthouse Canton...announces a USD 40 million strategic investment round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity (investment holding company of Shyam Maheshwari - Founding Partner of SSG Capital, later Ares SSG)," Lighthouse Canton said in a statement.

Venture Capital firm Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India and South East Asia) invests across India, Southeast Asia and beyond.

Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton, at present, manages assets worth USD 5 billion across Singapore, India, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

"This is Lighthouse Canton’s first external fundraise, undertaken to accelerate the next phase of its growth journey. The capital will be deployed to enhance technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, expand its product capabilities, and pursue geographic growth opportunities across high-potential markets," the statement said.

Lighthouse Canton Group CEO Shilpi Chowdhary said that with Peak XV and strategic partners, the firm is deepening capabilities, institutionalising further, and positioning itself for the next decade of growth. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL