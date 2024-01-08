Lighthouse Learning appoints Sadashiv Nayak as CEO of K-12 schools

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Edtech player Lighthouse Learning on Monday announced the appointment of Sadashiv Nayak as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its K-12 schools. Previously, Nayak served as the CEO of Future Retail and Future Consumer Big Bazaar, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth, profitability, and market leadership, Lighthouse Learning said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Nayak to lead our K-12 schools network. His remarkable experience, particularly in leadership, marketing, sales, and strategic thinking, has consistently proven instrumental in driving organisational success," Lighthouse Learning co-founder and Group CEO Prajodh Rajan added. PTI SM DR DR