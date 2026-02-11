Like Modi before US on trade deal, rupee has surrendered to dollar: Venugopal

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Congress MP K C Venugopal on Wednesday hit out at the government over the rupee's fall against the US dollar, saying that it has "surrendered, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the US on trade deal".

"Just like India surrendered before the US on trade deal, our rupee has also surrendered to the US dollar. Now the value of our rupee against the US dollar is 91," Venugopal said during a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Venugopal quipped, "There was once a chief minister of Gujarat who compared the value of rupee with the value of the Government of India. India's rupee is 91 against the dollar, what is the value of the Government of India now?" He said the budget was a "carefully packaged presentation" that rewards the privileged and ignores the pain of the common people.

"The finance minister proudly speaks about high growth and development but the behind these claims lies the harsh reality," the Congress leader said.

India's per capita income remains lowest in the world, inequality is the lowest, he said.

Union Budget claims to be youth-centric but youths know the truth as unemployment has hit a new low, with situation of women being the worse, Venugopal said, "The Budget aims to cover up stress on the economy." PTI SID SID RUK RUK