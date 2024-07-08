Lilavati Clinic & Wellness opens first healthcare facility in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Lilavati Clinic & Wellness, a venture by the promoters of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, on Monday inaugurated a healthcare facility in Ahmedabad and said it plans to open 50 such clinics in major Indian cities in the next five years.

Spread over 8,000 square feet, the new clinic, equipped with the latest medical devices and a team of experienced healthcare professionals, will offer a wide array of medical services and diagnostic tools, Lilavati Clinic said in a press release.

"Our mission is to provide accessible and world-class healthcare services while promoting overall well-being through our holistic wellness programmes," said promoter Prashant Mehta.

"Being from Gujarat, we have launched our first clinic in Ahmedabad. We plan to open 50 such clinics in major cities in India in the next five years," Mehta said.

The clinic provides advanced diagnostic services such as electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), stress test (TMT), advanced X-ray, ultrasound (USG), including short stay (day care) and minor procedure room services.

A multi-speciality Lilavati Hospital is also coming up in GIFT City in Gandhinagar and its first phase is projected to begin operation by March next year, said Mehta, who is the permanent trustee of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust which runs the multi-specialty "Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre" in Mumbai.

The construction of the 350-bed hospital is being undertaken at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore.

Separately, the promoters also plan to open five hospitals in different cities at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years, he added.

These hospitals are expected to come up in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and in Assam.