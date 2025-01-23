Lilavati Hospital partners with Mayo Clinic to launch 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Lilavati Hospital has announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic USA to establish a 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, a hospital in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and a comprehensive Nursing Excellence Programme.

The Maharashtra government has agreed to allocate land for the Cancer Care Institute near the private hospital in Bandra, and the acquisition process is in its final stages, Lilavati Hospital's permanent trustee Prashant Mehta told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Rs 800-crore Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, close to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, will be allotted by the state government at a subsidised rate and the deal is almost at the final stages. The hospital will have 300 beds and is expected to commence in two years. The built-up area of the hospital will be 3,50,000 square feet. The funding for the project will be done through donations and banks," he added.

The facility will generate between 5,000 and 6,000 job opportunities for healthcare professionals, researchers, and support staff.

"The Gift City project is being built in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. This Rs 500-crore project aims to push Indian healthcare to new heights," Rajesh Mehta, a permanent trustee of Lilavati Hospital, said.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by December 2025, he added.

Meanwhile, Lilavati Hospital has also inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mayo Clinic to launch the Nursing Excellence Programme.

"This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of our nursing staff through specialised training and development," Mehta said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event. "I will call this Cancer Care Institute set up with a technical collaboration with the Mayo Clinic USA a Health Temple, " Shinde said. PTI SM DR