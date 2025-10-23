Lilly, Cipla ink distribution pact for weight loss, type 2 diabetes treatment drug Yurpeak

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Homegrown drugmaker Cipla and Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday announced an agreement to distribute and promote type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management drug tirzepatide under a new brand name, Yurpeak, in India.

Tirzepatide was launched in India by Lilly in March 2025 under the brand name Mounjaro.

Under the agreement, Cipla has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak, the second brand of tirzepatide in India, the two companies said in a joint statement shared on BSE by Cipla.

This strategic agreement aims to expand the availability of tirzepatide by enabling broader access across the country beyond cities, where Lilly already has an established presence, it added.

Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, and the price will be the same as Mounjaro, the statement said.

"The introduction of a second brand of tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lilly's commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions," Lilly India President and General Manager Winselow Tucker said.

With India facing a growing burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity, broader availability of tirzepatide will ensure that more patients can benefit from this innovative therapy, Tucker added.

Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said, "With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies".

The partnership with Lilly reflects Cipla's resolve to address one of the most pressing health concerns and offer patients innovative, accessible solutions that can transform health outcomes, he added.

Yurpeak (tirzepatide) will be available in the KwikPen presentation, a multi-dose single-patient use pre-filled pen, the statement said. PTI RKL BAL BAL