Lilly inaugurates new technology, innovation site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Monday announced the opening of its new technology and innovation site here, which is a strategic hub for advanced digital and technology capabilities that will improve efficiency across the company’s global operations.

The 2.2 lakh sqft facility has already onboarded 100 professionals and plans to expand the headcount to 1500 over the next few years, the pharma major said in a press release.

“The inauguration of our Hyderabad site reflects our long-term commitment to India and our intent to strengthen our presence in the region,” Diogo Rau Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital officer Eli Lilly and Company said.

Lilly’s Hyderabad site will integrate advanced technology capabilities across key functions supporting accelerated innovation, enhanced efficiency and improved health outcomes for patients globally, the release said. PTI GDK ROH