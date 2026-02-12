Lincoln Pharma posts 38 pc rise in profit to Rs 29 cr in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by nearly 38 per cent to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2025 rose by 13 per cent to Rs 166 crore compared to Rs 147 crore in the third quarter of FY 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

The company said it aims to achieve a 15-18 per cent annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Director Munjal Patel said.

"We are strengthening our R&D pipeline with over 100 new development programmes across multiple therapeutic segments and dosage forms, supported by bioequivalence studies and patent initiatives," he added.

The company is targeting an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets, he noted.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 13.81 per cent up at Rs 604.40 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DRR