Lindström India inaugurates new unit in Haryana

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Lindström India, a subsidiary of Finland-based global textile rental company Lindström Oy, on Monday announced the launch of its new unit in Haryana.

"This unit in Faridabad is Lindström's 2nd in North India and 13th overall in the country. Spread over 60,000 sq. Ft, the new plant further solidifies its presence as a leading provider of textile rental services in India. The other unit of Lindstrom in Haryana is in Panchkula," the company stated.

Lindström Group's President & CEO Juha Laurio highlighted the company's focus on the Indian market.

"We've experienced double-digit growth in India every year since we started. Even during the times of the pandemic, we continued to grow and stayed open and provided customers with services. At the end of this fiscal year, we're expanding our services portfolio. It's about time now to provide these services to India as well," Laurio said. PTI RSN HVA