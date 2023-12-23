Liquor in GIFT City: Industry leaders hail Gujarat govt's move as progressive, bold

Ahmedabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Industry leaders on Saturday raised a toast to the Gujarat government's decision to allow liquor in GIFT City and called it a progressive and bold step that will attract major companies and quality workforce to the area.

Advertisment

The state government on Friday lifted the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City with the aim of providing it with a "global ecosystem." Jaxay Shah, CMD of Savvy Group, an Ahmedabad-based firm with a construction area of 4 million square feet in GIFT City, said, "It is a historical, progressive and bold step. GIFT City was competing in terms of infrastructure and was at par or even ahead of many international financial cities in the world. But now, with this move improving social life, it will attract local youths to the MNCs here." Tejinder Oberoi, former chairman of GESIA, an association of the ICT industry in Gujarat, said the move will remove the excuse that certain IT companies gave for not investing in Gujarat.

"As a technology player, we understand a lot of companies were resisting to come to Gujarat primarily citing prohibition as a reason. Their excuse for not coming to Gujarat ceases to exist. That way it is a major step," Oberoi said.

Director General of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Vinod Giri said the true significance of this step lies in the acknowledgment that alcohol is an essential part of relaxation and social bonding.

Advertisment

It sends a strong signal to the world that GIFT City is a modern, liberal place, which is ready to do business like other major global centres, he said.

"It will not only give a major boost to the hospitality sector within GIFT City but also attract major companies and quality workforce from across the globe," said Giri.

CIABC is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry.

Advertisment

In a statement on Friday, the Gujarat prohibition department said GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub which is bustling with economic activities.

"An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow 'wine and dine' facilities in GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts and national and international companies," it said.

Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in GIFT City will be given permits for wine and dine facilities, but they will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people, the statement pointed out. PTI KA BNM BNM