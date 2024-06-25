Livestock Census: Data collection will play major role to address challenges, says Min Rajiv Singh

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday stressed the need for proper planning to undertake the 21st Livestock Census and said the data collected will play a major role in addressing challenges in the sector.

The minister inaugurated a workshop to strategise and empower states and Union Territories (UTs) for preparation of the 21st Livestock Census, an official statement said.

Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian were also present.

The mobile application developed for the 21st Livestock data collection was also launched by the Union Minister in the workshop.

As per the statement, Singh underscored the importance of the livestock sector to India's economy and food security.

He called for "meticulous planning and execution of the census" and stressed that the "data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector".

Singh said the workshop is aimed at ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach to the upcoming census scheduled during September-December 2024.

Baghel highlighted the need for comprehensive training and capacity building at the grassroots level.

He acknowledged the department’s efforts in organising such a strategic workshop and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the training sessions to enhance their understanding and capabilities.

Kurian emphasised the integration of sustainable practices within the livestock sector.

He pointed out that the census data would contribute to the National Indicator Framework of Sustainable Development Goals, thereby aligning with broader national and global sustainability targets.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, highlighted the importance of this workshop. She underscored the department's commitment to leveraging technology for accurate and efficient data collection.

She emphasised the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 21st Livestock Census, which will play a critical role in shaping the future policies and programmes of the animal husbandry sector.

The secretary urged them to leverage the latest technologies to ensure the success of the census.

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and guidelines for the 21st Livestock Census, training on the mobile application and dashboard software, and an open house discussion for addressing queries and concerns.

The workshop featured a series of sessions beginning with a brief description of the 21st Livestock Census by the Animal Husbandry Statistics Division, followed by a detailed presentation from ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) on the breed details of species to be covered in the census. The importance of accurate breed identification was emphasised, which is crucial for producing precise statistics used in various livestock sector programmes and for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). PTI MJH BAL SHW