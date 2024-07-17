Livestock census to start in September: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Punjab Animal Husbandry minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Wednesday said his department will conduct a census of the livestock in the state from September.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing projects of the department here, Khuddian said this is the second time, after 2019, that the census will be conducted digitally as per their breed and other characteristics.

He said this will be the first time that pet dogs and cats will also be counted.

This is also the first time that cattle at 'gaushalas' and cattle being reared by nomadic tribes will be counted separately, he added.

The minister said there will be a one-state nodal officer, five zonal nodal officers, 23 district nodal officers, 392 supervisors and 1962 enumerators to accomplish this extensive field survey.

Enumerators will visit each household to record the number of animals according to their breeds and other characteristics, he added.

Joint Secretary of Animal Husbandry Bikramjit Singh Shergill apprised the minister that all the concerned officers are undergoing training to conduct this census and their training will be completed in August. PTI CHS MR