Livlong 365 expects multi-fold jump in user adoption by FY2026 with ABHA integration

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) OPD healthcare platform Livlong 365 expects a multifold jump in its user base by FY2026 with its official integration with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), a top company official said on Friday.

Livlong 365, which is available on both Android and iOS, enables users to create, link, and manage their ABHA ID, ensuring seamless access to health records across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres, Gaurav Dubey, Founder & CEO of Livlong 365, said.

“This integration is expected to drive 200–300 per cent growth in ABHA linkages over the next 12–18 months, further aligning with India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and boosting digital health adoption nationwide," he added.

The ABHA integration is projected to increase user adoption by 150-200 per cent in the first year, as users gain the ability to download and link their health records across multiple service providers, including Livlong 365.

"Our integration with ABHA is a pivotal step in revolutionizing healthcaredelivery through a seamlessly connected, technology-driven ecosystem," Dubey said.

This milestone aligns with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to create a unified digital health ecosystem for India, the platform said in a statement.

By integrating ABHA, individuals can securely store, share, and retrieve medical records, eliminating paperwork and enhancing healthcare efficiency. PTI MSS MR MR