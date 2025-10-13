Livspace revenue rises 23 pc to Rs 1,460 cr in FY'25; losses come down

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Livspace, which is in the home design and interiors sector, has posted a 23 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,460 crore during the last fiscal, helping the company trim losses to Rs 131 crore.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has posted a revenue of Rs 1,460 crore in FY25 and "a near-50 per cent reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss to approximately Rs 131 crore." The result reflects stronger traction in premium and mass-premium residential segments, higher quality of revenue, and ongoing discipline on costs and unit economics, the company added.

Livspace provides a one-stop renovation solution for homeowners -- from design to managing last-mile fulﬁllment for all rooms in a home.

The company has brought together designers, brands, manufacturers and contractors to enable an eCommerce-like experience.

Livspace currently serves Singapore (through Qanvast) and over 70 metro and non-metro areas in India.

The company has delivered over 120,000 rooms and has sold over 5 million SKUs through its platform.

It has raised around USD 450 million in capital from investors including KKR, Ingka Group Investments (part of the largest IKEA retailer Ingka Group), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners, FFP (Peugeot Group’s Holding Company), EDBI, Bessemer Venture Partners, Jungle Ventures, Helion Ventures and UC-RNT, the statement said. PTI MJH DRR