Lloyds Metals and Energy Q2 profit rises to Rs 231 crore

New Delhi: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd on Monday reported a 62 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 231.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 142.71 crore in the year-ago period, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total income in the July-September period rose to Rs 1,111.23 crore, over Rs 686.36 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Currently, the company is present across the value chain of steel manufacturing, and is further integrating into steel manufacturing.