LN Mittal, KM Birla, Anil Agarwal among 7,500 delegates expected in Odisha biz event: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Captains of industries, including LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani and many others, will be among 7,500 delegates expected to attend the two-day Odisha business summit starting from January 28, a minister said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, at a press conference here, said the state is ready to welcome the delegates from 20 countries to the flagship 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha' conclave.

Representatives from 16 countries have so far confirmed attending the conclave while four others may also join later, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit in the presence of union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisment

Swain claimed the event is not an investment summit but encapsulates Odisha’s transformative journey.

He said the BJP government has been "serious to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals in this summit and also ensure their grounding".

"The new government has already approved 159 investment proposals worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore within its first seven months of the tenure. These will create employment for 2.15 lakh people," the minister said.

Advertisment

Apart from big names in the industries, Swain said more than 100 international delegates and diplomats from 20 countries, including Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, the UK, the US, and Nepal, will attend the event.

"Captains of industries, including Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani and many others will grace the occasion," he said.

Singapore, Australia and Malaysia will participate in the conclave as partner countries, the minister said.

Advertisment

The conclave will host three thematic sessions focusing on Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha, and Women Entrepreneurship, facilitated by 'Subhadra', a women empowerment programme.

The summit will also witness discussions like CEO Roundtables, and Women Leadership Roundtables, and ensure meaningful discussions and partnerships.

The Make in Odisha Expo, featuring nearly 150 exhibitors, will showcase innovative products and solutions.

Advertisment

After making a field visit to the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make-in-Odisha' conclave venue at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said around 150 exhibitors would showcase their products, services and innovations at the conclave which will open to the public on January 30.

The state’s culture department has also made arrangements for a performance by renowned Odissi dancer Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty and drone shows. PTI AAM AAM BDC