Loan limit under MUDRA scheme to be doubled to Rs 20 lakh: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the loan limit under the MUDRA scheme will be doubled to Rs 20 lakh.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will launch the scheme to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies over the next five years.

Further, the Centre will also promote investment-ready industrial parks in 100 cities, the finance minister added.

The government will facilitate dormitory-type rental housing for industrial workers in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Sitharaman also announced that the government will launch auction of the first offshore mining blocks and will set up Critical Mineral Mission to acquire assets overseas.

She also said Rs 20,000 crore will be allocated for highways in Bihar.