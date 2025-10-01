Loan sanctions grow 86 pc to Rs 33,148 cr in H1; disbursement up 54 pc: IREDA

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) State-owned IREDA has sanctioned loans worth Rs 33,148 crore in April-September FY26, up 86 per cent from Rs 17,860 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its loan disbursements have also recorded healthy growth of 54 per cent to Rs 15,043 crore, up from Rs 9,787 crore in H1 of FY 2024-25.

The company's outstanding loan book stood at Rs 84,445 crore as on September 30, 2025, reflecting a 31 per cent increase over Rs 64,564 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, IREDA looks to maintain the momentum, further scaling up support for clean energy projects in line with the nation's green energy goals.

Under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) functions as a state-owned Non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a focus on financing renewable energy projects across India. PTI ABI ABI DR DR DR