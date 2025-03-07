Loca Loka raises USD 12.5 mn for global expansion

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) AlcoBev firm Loca Loka on Friday said it has raised USD 12.5 million (nearly Rs 110 crore) from undisclosed investors of a family office based in Singapore, to fund R&D and global expansion, including launch of its products in India this year.

The Singapore-based firm, founded by actor Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and AlcoBev entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, plans to introduce its products in the UK, India, Dubai, London, Philippines, Indonesia in 2025, the company said in a statement.

"This infusion of capital strengthens the company's financial foundation, fuelling R&D for new portfolio innovations and accelerating global expansion while reinforcing its ambition to become the world's most beloved tequila brand," it said.

Loca Loka made its debut in the US and Southeast Asia in 2024 with its two flagship products - Tequila Blanco and Tequila Reposado. The brand, conceptualised in India, has expanded to key cities in the US such as Dallas, Chicago, San Diego, Tampa, and Jacksonville after the initial launch in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey.

"This funding round represents a pivotal moment in our journey at Loca Loka. As we navigate the dynamic and rapidly evolving global tequila landscape, this strategic investment validates our vision and the incredible potential of our brand portfolio," Loca Loka Founder and CEO Harsha Vadlamudi said.

In 2025, the company is looking to expand its reach in key markets of the US, including Las Vegas, Miami and Washington DC. It is also actively integrating the brand into global travel retail (duty-free) sections as part of its expansion strategy for new markets, it added. PTI RKL SHW