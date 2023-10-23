Local women farmers in Spiti Valley use natural farming to boost crop yield, income

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Natural farming practices adopted by local women farmers in Spiti Valley have led to better crops, healthier produce and improved income levels.

Advertisment

Spiti region, located at an altitude of 14,000 ft, in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, is often referred to as a "cold desert" due to its harsh climate, with a single agriculture season.

Yeshe Dolma, a 43-year-old graduate and full-time farmer from Lidang village in Kaza, Spiti Valley, said, "Natural farming has enriched me, my farm, and my kitty, and I am reaping the best returns from the single cropping season in this cold desert." Dolma has adopted natural farming techniques to grow peas, cauliflower, cabbage, red cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, carrot, radish, barley, wheat, and potatoes on 20 bighas of land.

She said in the past, pests would frequently damage vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage before they could mature. However, with natural farming practices, yields have improved and earning has risen to Rs 3 lakh annually by selling produce, compared to the previous income of Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisment

"I raise saplings using natural farming techniques in a polyhouse and get profit of over Rs 20,000 by selling them,” she said, adding that the health of the soil and plant has improved significantly.

Natural farming is a non-chemical, low-cost, and climate-resilient agriculture technique that is based on desi cow's dung and urine and reduces the dependence of farmers on the market.

The farmers prepare all the farm inputs at the farm. The natural farming technique reduces the cost of cultivation and has been helpful in checking plant diseases, apart from improving soil health. Natural produce is healthy to consume because it is free of chemicals.

Advertisment

As many as 1.74 lakh farmers, including a large number of woman farmers, are now practising natural farming partially or fully in Himachal Pradesh. More than 2 lakh farmers have been trained in natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Yojana (PK3Y) in the state.

Over 24,000 hectares of land are used so far for natural farming, as per the data from the agriculture department.

“We look for the best alternatives to sustain our livelihood, as there is only one farming season here”, said Tenzin Dolma, 45, a farmer in Losar, a secluded village in Spiti.

Advertisment

Traditionally, we do not use chemicals in agriculture, but natural farming techniques ensure systematic handling of non-chemical inputs, along with many other benefits for sustainable agriculture, and the results are beneficial, she added.

Dolma, who practices natural farming on 15 bighas, cultivating peas, potatoes, barley, and various vegetables in a small polyhouse, said, "I have tried line sowing of peas as per natural farming technique and observed that it produces longer pea pods.

"With natural farming, two kg of seed produces two bags (each weighing 50 kg) of peas. Now, we are producing our own seeds and earn over Rs 1.5 lakh by selling peas." Chhering Lamo, along with her husband Tanpa, resides in Komic, the world's highest village connected to a motorable road, situated at an altitude of 4,587 meters in Spiti. They cultivate peas and barley on their 12 bighas of land and have increased production after adopting natural farming. Peas are a primary cash crop in this region. PTI BPL DR MR