Lodha Developers-MRG group to build 2 projects in Gurugram with revenue potential of Rs 3,600 cr

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd has partnered with MRG Group to develop two projects in Gurugram with a combined revenue potential of more than Rs 3,600 crore.

This marks the entry of Mumbai-based Lodha Developers in the Delhi-NCR's housing and commercial real estate market. It is already developing a warehousing project.

In a statement on Tuesday, realty firm MRG Group said it has partnered with Lodha Developers for the projects.

"With a combined revenue potential in excess of Rs 3,600 crore, the projects aim to establish new benchmarks in premium commercial and residential developments in Delhi-NCR," MRG Group said.

Lodha Developers did not comment.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, said, "Lodha brings a legacy of trust, design excellence, and an unwavering commitment to quality, and is poised to address a significant gap in NCR for high-quality living. This also showcases our confidence in Gurugram's continued strength as India's most aspirational real estate market."