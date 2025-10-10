Lodha Developers Q2 sales bookings up 7pc to Rs 4,570cr

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd's sales bookings rose 7 per cent to Rs 4,570 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 4,290 crore in the year-ago period.

The company released its operational update for the July-September quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on Tuesday.

"We achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 of FY26, showing 7 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth, despite limited launches in the quarter. With the Supreme Court green-lighting the Environmental Clearance (EC) process in late August, we have significant launches in H2 and are on track to meet our FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore," Lodha Developers said.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales increased by 8 per cent to Rs 9,020 crore from Rs 8,320 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Listed real estate developers have performed well so far this year, despite some sluggishness in the overall housing demand as reported by property consultants.

Lodha Developers, one of the largest real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in the residential markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

The company has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate and is developing more than 130 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio.