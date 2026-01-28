Lodha Developers Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 957 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 956.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 944.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,775.4 crore in the October-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO of Lodha Developers, said, "Our third quarter pre-sales performance underlines the strong appeal of our product and brand." For the first nine months of this fiscal year, he said the company has recorded its pre-sales.

"We have crossed the Rs 5,000 mark in quarterly sales for the first time, a significant milestone in our journey. We believe that government and central bank's strategic and timely policy interventions like GST rationalisation, interest rate cut, etc. would provide support for India's economy," said Lodha.

The tailwinds of low mortgage rates, rising household incomes and improving affordability would help in boosting housing demand, he added.

"We entered Delhi-NCR during the December quarter as part of our disciplined growth strategy. NCR, being the 2nd largest residential market in India after Mumbai, we would now be serving the top 4 housing markets in India, which are about 80 per cent of housing sales by value," Lodha said.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

The company has developed more than 100 million square feet of area so far. PTI MJH HVA