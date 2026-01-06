Lodha Developers Q3 sales bookings up 25% to Rs 5,620 cr on strong housing demand

New Delhi: Realty firm Lodha Developers on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 5,620 crore for the quarter ended December, driven by stronger demand for its housing properties.

The company had posted sales bookings of Rs 4,510 crore in the year-ago period.

"We achieved our best-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 56.2 billion in Q3, FY26, with 25 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth and 23 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) growth," Lodha Developers informed the stock exchanges.

In an operational update for the October-December quarter of this fiscal, the company informed that it collected Rs 3,560 crore during the last quarter.

Lodha Developers exuded confidence that it will achieve the target of Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings this fiscal, driven by strong sales momentum in existing projects and a significant launch pipeline in the current quarter.

During the last fiscal, the company's sales bookings increased to Rs 17,630 crore, as against Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It sells properties under the Lodha brand.

Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate to date and is constructing more than 130 million sq ft across its ongoing and planned portfolio.