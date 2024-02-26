Log 9 Materials partners with ETO Motors to provide battery solutions

Mumbai Feb 26(PTI) Advanced battery-technology firm Log 9 Materials on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with electric-mobility player ETO Motors.

Under the collaboration, Log 9 Materials will provide battery solutions to ETO Motors' fleet, the company said in a statement.

Log9 Materials' cutting-edge batteries will be retrofitted into ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers (e3Ws) replacing their 2-3 year-old batteries, according to the statement.

This upgrade will significantly enhance the range, efficiency, and overall performance of ETO Motors' e3Ws, it added.

"With these advanced batteries from Log9 Materials, we have taken a significant stride in controlling vehicular emission and pollution," said Surender Nath, Head of Mobility Services, ETO Motors.

It will provide ETO Motors with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, eliminating the upfront investment for battery purchase, the statement said.

Log9 Materials steps in to power up ETO Motors' 300 e3Ws with their advanced battery tech, promising extended life and boosted performance, as per the statement.

"The acquisition of replacement batteries poses a substantial hurdle for fleets and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) due to limited financing options available in the market. This scarcity complicates the procurement process significantly. Our partnership with ETO Motors signifies a bold stride taken by both companies to reframe this challenge into a mutually beneficial opportunity," said Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, Log9 Materials. PTI IAS DR