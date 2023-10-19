Log9 Materials partners with Gamma Technologies for thermal engineering of battery cells

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Advanced technology battery startup Log9 Materials on Thursday said it has partnered with Gamma Technologies to aid in the thermal engineering of its battery cells.

The company has selected the GT-SUITE software of Gamma Technologies (GT), a global player and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software, for the purpose, Log9 Materials said in a statement.

Log9 is developing advanced Li-ion cells for electric vehicles which are developed and manufactured in India. Its RapidX series of batteries are designed to efficiently power electric vehicles in India and the global south, the company said.

GT's simulation software, GT-SUITE, enables system integration, analysis, and optimisation through physics-based libraries, it added.

"We have already been working with GT and have now expanded our commitment to our partnership with GT. We have found their products and support invaluable for our advanced engineering needs for our EV battery cells," Log9 Materials Co-Founder Pankaj Sharma said.

"We are glad that our R&D vision of having an integrated solution from the electrochemical to the pack level will add value to the innovation at Log9," Gamma Technologies President and CEO Dimple Shah said. PTI RKL SHW