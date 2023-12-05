Log9, TORK Motors join hands to promote interoperable charging infrastructure

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Battery pack manufacturer Log9 and electric vehicle maker TORK Motors on Tuesday announced a partnership to promote interoperable charging infrastructure in the country.

The partnership is under the Bharat Charge Alliance (BCA) initiative of which both Log9 and TORK Motors are members, the companies said in a joint statement.

BCA is an open platform to discuss and work together to create a safer ecosystem for the (light electric vehicles) LEV industry.

Under the partnership, the two firms will allow customers of both brands to utilise their chargers and charging network, which is based on BCA's LEV DC interoperable standard, it added.

"This partnership is yet another step towards promotion of interoperability among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillary companies in the Indian EV market.

"We have always advocated the importance of interoperability through the Bharat Charge Alliance initiative and are working towards establishing a comprehensive charging infrastructure that transcends manufacturers and benefits EV users across the country," TORK Motors Founder & CEO Kapil Shelke said.

Log9 COO Kartik Hajela said, "... A low voltage fast charging platform needed to be standardised and Log9 being at the forefront of fast charging in last-mile commercial EV platforms has been a big advocate for such fast charge protocols interoperable between OEMs in this category as it holds enormous scale potential." Log9 said it has introduced Type 6-Bharat LEV fast charging across its new battery platforms in the two and three-wheeler space. Type-6 is going to be the low voltage fast charge standard in next generation. PTI RKL DRR DRR