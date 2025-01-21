LogiMAT India to see 50 pc rise in number of exhibitors

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The LogiMAT India 2025, the Indian edition of Europe's biggest logistics exhibition LogiMAT Stuttgart, is expected to see participation from around 150 global exhibitors, 50 per cent more than their number recorded last year.

The event will take place from February 13-15, at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Among the exhibitors are leading international players such as KNAPP (Germany), Kasto Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Getriebebau NORD GmbH & Co., Prosco (Russia), and Colson Castor (China), who are all set to showcase cutting-edge logistics solutions, a statement said.

The debut edition of LogiMAT India that took place during February 28 to March 1, 2024 in Delhi-NCR, saw participation from 100 exhibitors.

The second edition of LogiMAT India 2025 will be launched by Messe Stuttgart India, a subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH Germany -- one of the world's leading trade fair and exhibition companies.

The show will have more than 80 live demonstrations showcasing best of logistic and supply chain solutions from across the globe.

Highlights include Addverb's display of a fleet of quadrupeds and cobots, as well as Zimmer Automation's Autonomous Mobile Robot – MILES and Flexible Robot Cell – ZiMO.

The latest projections indicate that the Indian freight and logistics market size, which is estimated at 349.4 billion USD in 2025, is expected to reach 545.6 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.32 per cent during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

With the theme 'Innovations and Sustainability in Logistics: Bridging Gaps, Driving Efficiency', the exhibition aims to be the epicentre of implementable ideas focused on creating a unified, robust logistics ecosystem to drive India's future growth.

LogiMAT India will also have the Startup Pavilion in collaboration with the StartUp India, a flagship initiative of the Government of India under the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This pavilion will showcase technologies from across the country.

Aditya Gupta, Interim CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, said: "Further fostering the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the event aligns with government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy." PTI KKS HVA