Logistics firm Emiza secures Rs 100 crore in funding

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Logistics startup Emiza on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust.

The funding marks the Mumbai-headquartered firm at a Rs 400 crore valuation, according to a statement.

"The newly infused funds will be utilised to drive innovation, with a focus on enhancing warehouse technology, increasing automation, and expanding its footprint with new facilities.

"By strengthening its management team and introducing services tailored to the evolving needs of consumer and retail brands, Emiza aims to deliver comprehensive end-to-end fulfilment solutions, catering seamlessly to both online and offline platforms," the company said in the statement.

The funding comprises a mix of primary and secondary investments, enabling exits for some early investors, it added.

Emiza is strategically positioned to capitalise on its extensive network of warehouses spanning over 11 cities and managing 50 lakh-plus cubic feet of space, the statement said.

"With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our mission of empowering consumer and retail brands, ensuring seamless operations across the supply chain while helping them focus on what they do best: building exceptional products and brands," Emiza founder Ajay Rao said.

Founded in 2015, Emiza offers third-party logistics services to Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) brands. PTI ANK SHW