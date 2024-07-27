Logistics firm TCI posts 10% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 92 cr

New Delhi: Logistics company TCI on Saturday reported 10 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 91.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 83.2 crore for the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) said in a filing to BSE.

Income rose to Rs 1,056 crore from Rs 958.3 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"We have delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of FY2025. All our product segments serving various industry verticals have grown, especially coastal shipping, rail multimodal solutions, 3PL/warehousing and cold chain logistics. Our focus remains on providing value added and technologically advanced customized offerings to our customers," Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said.

The company said it continues to invest in critical infrastructure like warehouses, yards and leverage big data from e-waybills and FASTag to estimate demand and enhance logistics efficiency for its customers.