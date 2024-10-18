Logistics firm WCIL wins Rs 41-cr contract from TSSIJ

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Leading logistics company Western Carriers (India) Ltd on Friday said it has secured a Rs 41-crore contract from Tata Steel Sponge Iron Joda (TSSIJ) in Odisha.

Advertisment

WCIL, which hit the capital market with an IPO of Rs 492 crore last month, has been appointed as the sole supply chain partner for in-plant logistics and container rake transportation for TSSIJ plant for three years, the company said in a statement.

The contract entails comprehensive handling support and container rake transportation for both loose and bagged direct reduced iron (DRI/sponge iron), it said.

"This order represents a crucial partnership for our company, reinforcing our position as a trusted player in the third-party and fourth-party logistics space," WCIL chairman and managing director Rajendra Sethia said.

Advertisment

He emphasised the alignment of the contract with WCIL's strategy to leverage rail transport, providing efficient and sustainable logistics solutions.

WCIL offers a wide range of end-to-end logistics services, ensuring the movement of goods across various modes of transport, including road, rail, and sea/river. PTI BSM BDC