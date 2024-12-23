Lohia Auto launches EV brand 'Youdha', aims to sell 3 lakh vehicles by 2027

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Lohia Auto on Monday announced the launch of EV brand 'Youdha' as part of its Rs 20-crore expansion plans and said it looks to manufacture and sell 3 lakh electric vehicles under the brand by 2027.

Advertisment

The initial product portfolio of 'Youdha' includes passenger and cargo segment electric three-wheelers, the company said.

With this portfolio, the new brand aims to cater to the diverse needs of the electric three-wheeler segment, Lohia Auto said.

"With 'Youdha', we are not just creating electric three-wheelers; we are empowering India's real warriors. Our mission is to honour those who work tirelessly for their families, achieve their dreams, and move forward with unwavering determination," said Ayush Lohia, CEO of Youdha.

Advertisment

The E5 passenger three-wheeler is designed for urban and semi-urban commuting, focusing on space and efficiency, while the E5 cargo model offers a reliable and sustainable solution for logistics, the company said.

The starting ex-showroom price of the e-three-wheeler in passenger segment, featuring 10-kW battery with a range of up to 160 kilometers on a single charge is Rs 3.80 lakh, Lohia Auto said. PTI IAS HVA