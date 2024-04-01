Lohit Bhatia elected President of Indian Staffing Federation

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Industry body Indian Staffing Federation on Monday said Lohit Bhatia and Manmeet Singh have been re-elected as its President and Vice-President, respectively.

Advertisment

Bhatia, the President of Workforce Management, has been re-elected for a period of two years from April 2024 to 2026, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said in a statement.

The body further said Manmeet Singh, the CEO of FirstMeridian Global Services, has been elected as its Vice-President. He replaces Pramod Pachisia.

"India is the third largest market employing 5.4 million formal contract workforce in 2023. The Rs 1.34 trillion contract/flexi staffing industry in India plays a crucial role in driving the formal employment growth across various sectors," Bhatia said.

The contract staffing industry needs to be regulated to ensure workers receive fair wages and legal safeguard, he said. PTI ABI KKS TRB TRB