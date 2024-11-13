Lohum appoints Arun Mittal as CEO of India operations

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Lithium-ion battery pack maker and recycling firm Lohum on Wednesday announced the appointment of Arun Mittal as the Chief Executive Officer of Lohum India with immediate effect.

Mittal joins the company from Exide Energy, where he was serving the position of Managing Director and CEO, it said.

Lohum India is a part of Lohum Corporation.

"Arun's extensive background in the energy sector will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our position as a leader in sustainable battery materials. His strategic vision, operational excellence, and motivation for sustainability align perfectly with our goals of achieving zero waste and ensuring a responsible supply chain for critical minerals," said Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum Corporation.

Mittal brings nearly three decades of battery industry experience to the company. His extensive experience includes spearheading Exide's lithium-ion technology initiatives for e-mobility applications and expanding the company's presence in Southeast Asia, Lohum said. PTI IAS DR