Lohum sets up new lithium refining project in UP

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Lohum on Thursday said it has inaugurated a battery-grade lithium refinery facility with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes.

It is also setting up production capabilities for value-added products like Cathode Active Materials (CAM) that go directly into Lithium-ion battery gigafactories, the company said in a statement.

Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum Corporation, said, "Our lithium refining leadership, coupled with products like CAM positions us as a key partner in building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are sustainably producing globally competitive critical mineral products at low capex and opex, thereby reducing India's reliance on Chinese lithium imports." Lohum has eight facilities -- seven in Greater Noida and one in Gujarat. PTI ABI ABI MR