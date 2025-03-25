Lok Sabha clears bill to replace 100 years old Boiler Act

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and uniformity in registration.

The Boilers Bill, 2024, seeks to repeal the century-old Boilers Act, 1923.

The bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha in December last year.

The bill, which aims to decriminalise seven offences and promote ease of doing business, was cleared in the Upper House by a voice vote.

The bill also has provisions to ensure the safety of persons working inside a boiler. It also provides that repair of boilers should be undertaken by qualified and competent persons.

Piloting the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said several colonial-era redundant and obsolete provisions have been removed and the bill seeks to do away with the colonial mind-set.

"We have made the bill simple and readable," he said.

Allaying concerns of certain members, he said the legislation is not taking away powers of the state governments.

None of the rights of states has been taken away with today's law, the minister assured the members.

The opposition members walked out during Goyal's reply when he was criticising the previous Congress-led government for delaying this law.