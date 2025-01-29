Lok Sabha MP Shinde seeks substantial funds for infrastructure, job generation, AI in budget

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday demanded that the Centre provide substantial financial backing for infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the upcoming Union Budget.

In a statement, the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in adjoining Thane district said a strong Maharashtra is pivotal to a stronger India, and the state's Mahayuti government is committed to working alongside the BJP-led NDA administration at the Centre to realise this vision.

He said Maharashtra, with the highest GDP per capita among states in India, is poised to be the torchbearer of India's journey towards becoming an economic superpower.

The "historic" mandate for the Mahayuti government in the 2024 Assembly elections has reinforced its commitment to accelerating growth and progress. Maharashtra continued to attract the highest investment at Davos Summit (WEF) for the third consecutive year, Shinde noted.

"However, to maximize this potential, we urge the Union government to provide substantial financial backing for infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, ensuring Maharashtra becomes India's innovation capital," he said.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 is to be presented on February 1 in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Lok Sabha member emphasised Maharashtra is leading the way with pioneering initiatives aimed at women, farmers, and youth -- "three pillars of our society that deserve unwavering support".

"Our initiatives include 'Ladki Bahin' for women's financial independence, the revolutionary Re 1 crop insurance scheme for farmers, and extensive skill development programs for youth. As we look towards the Union Budget 2025, Maharashtra expects robust support for these sectors to drive lasting transformation," Shinde opined.