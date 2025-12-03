Lok Sabha: MPs make candid confessions about personal struggle with tobacco

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A debate on a bill for overhauling the tax structure on tobacco products in Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw MPs making candid confessions about their personal struggles with tobacco use while urging stronger measures to curb its consumption.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the existing GST compensation cess on cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookah, zarda and scented tobacco with a revised excise structure.

During the discussion, TMC MP Sougata Roy openly acknowledged his struggle with smoking.

“I have been a smoker myself and I am trying to quit the habit because people say you will live only for five years,” he said, adding that the “moral question” was whether the government had any role in reducing tobacco consumption.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, interjected in jest: "He can become a brand ambassador to create awareness.” BJP MP Arun Govil, while supporting the bill, narrated how he overcame his own addiction.

“I stand here in support of this bill because I have been tobacco-free for 50 years. Before Ramayan, I used to be a chain smoker. I chewed gutka all day. The day Ramayan came into my life, I gave it all up, and since then I have been tobacco-free,” he said.

DMK MP Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy also delivered an impassioned speech on the health harms of tobacco.

“Each and every parliamentary constituency should have a space where quitting support can be initiated; medications and formulations should be made available. Even a 10–20% reduction can improve quality of life,” he said.

His remarks prompted a moment of light banter. TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said, “Kalanidhi spoke very emotionally… he is a doctor and explained all the ill effects of smoking, but he still smokes 40 cigarettes a day. That is the problem we have in this country.” The Chair intervened, asking, “Is it necessary to disclose on the floor of the House?” Currently, tobacco products attract 28% GST plus a variable cess. Under the proposed regime, unmanufactured tobacco would face an excise duty of 60-70%, cigars and cheroots would be taxed at 25% or Rs 5,000 per 1,000 sticks, whichever is higher, while cigarettes up to 65 mm without filters would attract ₹2,700 per 1,000 sticks and Rs 4,500 per 1,000 sticks for lengths up to 70 mm. PTI UZM RT