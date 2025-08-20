Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a legislation to ban online games played with money as it looks to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, also seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games as well as bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid protests in the House by opposition members.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the passage of the Bill.

Online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment.

The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and/or fine of up to Rs 1 crore. PTI NAB SKU RT