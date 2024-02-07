Lok Sabha passes interim budget

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Rs 47.66-lakh-crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government with a voice vote.

The lower house also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote.

The two budgets, along with the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills, were piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman.

Replying to the debate, the minister said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 5.1 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25. PTI DP NKD CS NKD MR