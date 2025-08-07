Lok Sabha passes Rs 30,969 cr Manipur Appropriation Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, authorising the state to spend Rs 30,969 crore for meeting expenditure requirements during the current financial year.

Manipur is currently under the President's Rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025. Earlier this week, Parliament approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months, beyond August 13.

The Bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the current financial year.

Amid noisy scenes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025.

Despite persistent disruptions from opposition benches, the House cleared the Manipur Appropriation (NO. 2) Bill, 2025 and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through a voice vote.

This bill seeks to provide for the appropriation out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur of the money required to meet the expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur and the grants made by the Lok Sabha in respect of the estimated expenditure of the Government of Manipur for the financial year 2025-26.

The Manipur Budget included an additional central allocation of Rs 2,898 crore, with Rs 1,667 crore earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 1,231 crore for revenue expenditure.

For rehabilation of people staying in camps, she said, the government is providing a sum of Rs 523 crore to support internally displaced person.

Sitharaman slammed the opposition over disrupting the proceedings and said that while they talk of Manipur, they do not want money to go to the state.