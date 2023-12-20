Lok Sabha passes telecommunications bill

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A bill allowing the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and providing a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum was approved by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill, which was passed by a voice vote, allows the Centre to take temporary possession of a telecom network in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, which was piloted by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also provides for stopping transmission and intercept messages in case of public emergency, in the interest of public, to prevent incitement for committing offence.

"The bill will promote structural reforms in the telecom sector," Vaishnaw said. PTI RR CS NKD MR