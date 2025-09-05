Lokesh seeks Centre's support for Andhra's investment agenda in meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday to seek enhanced Central support for the state's investment promotion and development initiatives.

During the meeting, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, describing it as a "turning point" for the state's industrial growth.

The minister sought continued Centre cooperation in establishing IT and electronics industries, highlighting the state's potential for large-scale employment generation and economic growth, according to an official statement.

As the state's education minister, Lokesh briefed Modi on education sector reforms being implemented by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

He outlined measures to raise academic standards and improve learning outcomes, seeking the Prime Minister's support for achieving better results in higher education.

Lokesh expressed appreciation for the recent next-generation GST reforms announced by the Union government, calling them "an impetus for MSMEs and the middle class in Andhra Pradesh".

He said reforms would provide significant relief to millions of poor and middle-class families while supporting small businesses in the state.

The minister highlighted that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has successfully rolled out multiple welfare and development programmes with Union government support over the past 15 months.

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to contributing to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision under Modi's leadership.

The Prime Minister assured full Centre cooperation for Andhra Pradesh's growth and development.

As a token of appreciation, Lokesh presented the Prime Minister with a coffee table book on the Yogandhra celebrations held in June.