Lokmat Global Economic Convention to be held in London on Aug 18; Fadnavis to attend

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The second edition of the Lokmat Global Economic Convention will be held in London on August 18 and will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The CM released the logo and trophies of the event at a function here on Friday, a release from Lokmat Media informed.

The convention will play a vital role in creating an environment conducive to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the 3rd largest economy in the world, Fadnavis said.

"Such conventions serve as a catalyst for global economic engagement and help build momentum for our national mission to elevate India's standing among the world's top economies. We have already started working towards the goal of making Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030," he added.

Chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group Vijay Darda, Managing Director Devendra Darda, and photographer and artist Rachana Darda called on the chief minister and invited him to the London edition of the convention, the release said, adding the CM had accepted the invitation.

"Such conventions attract top industry leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders. They share insights, explore growth avenues and foster international cooperation," Fadnavis said.

The release said the Second Lokmat Global Economic Convention in London, being held after the first edition's grand success in Singapore, will bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors to deliberate on India's economic potential, investment opportunities, and frameworks for sustainable growth.

The convention's theme 'India: The Emerging Global Guru in Economy - Challenges and Opportunities' reflects a powerful narrative of our nation's timeless legacy, vibrant present, and promising future, the release said.

During the one-day convention, influential voices from across industry, government, politics, media, philanthropy, and the Indian diaspora will engage in meaningful dialogue on economic transformation and collaboration.

The event will feature the Lokmat Bharat Bhushan Awards, Kohinoor of India Awards, Maharashtra Ratna Awards, and Global Sakhi Women Awards, it added.