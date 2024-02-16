Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for Isha Ambani

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Jio Financial Services director Isha Ambani has been honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for her contribution to industry.

Advertisment

“For our family, Maharashtra is more than just a home. It is our karmabhoomi,” Isha said, after receiving the award at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night.

“My parents raised me in a home where we were encouraged to follow my grandfather Shri Dhirubhai Ambani’s words: Dare to dream, learn to excel,” she said.

“This award belongs to the entire Reliance family, for their hard work and commitment in realising every dream for a new India,” Isha said, and thanked her father Mukesh Ambani, who was present at the ceremony.

Advertisment

In the entertainment category, Ranbir Kapoor was honoured with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award. He was felicitated by veteran actor Jitendra.

Latur SP Somay Munde also received the award. The IPS officer is a recipient of the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' for eliminating 26 Maoists during an anti-naxal operation in the jungles surrounding Mardintola village of Gadchiroli district in November 2021.

Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Media, interviewed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the event.

Also present were Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Group, Rishi Darda, Editorial Director of Lokmat, former Union minister Praful Patel, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and industrialist Gautam Singhania. PTI VT VT