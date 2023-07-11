London Stock Exchange Group to provide data, workflow solutions to IndusInd Bank

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PT) London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with IndusInd Bank to support the private sector lender's digital transformation strategy.

As part of the agreement, the bank will gain access to LSEG's comprehensive data offerings and workflow solutions. This will help financial professionals at the lender to collaborate and provide insights utilising LSEG's real-time news, data, and robust analytics.

Moreover, the integration of LSEG's electronic trading solutions will digitise the trading workflow, providing scalability, flexibility, and seamless integration capabilities; enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining the trading process.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

"This arrangement signifies the bank's effort to leverage technology and data-driven solutions to enhance the banking experience for customers," Siddharth Banerjee, Head-Global Markets Group and Financial Institutions Group at IndusInd Bank, said.

Ranjit Pawar, Managing Director, Data & Analytics at LSEG South Asia, said that the Indian market is increasingly adapting to the efficiencies of electronic trading, aiding expansion in outreach and enabling automation. PTI SP SP SHW ANU ANU